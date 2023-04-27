 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
P.T. Usha says me-too protest by top wrestlers amounts to "indiscipline"

Arun Janardhan
Apr 27, 2023 / 06:56 PM IST

The Indian Olympic Association has also instituted a three-member ad hoc panel to run the Wrestling Federation of India till the next WFI election.

The protestors include decorated wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia. (Image source: Twitter/Phogat_Vinesh)

When some of the country’s most decorated wrestlers took to the streets this week in protest against a sports administrator, it once again brought to light the dark undercurrents that plague Indian sport.

Conflict between sportspeople and administrators is not new in Indian sport. Cricketers of the past, like Mohinder Amarnath and Sunil Gavaskar, clashed with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in the olden days, before the BCCI became too powerful for others to challenge it. In tennis, the All India Tennis Association (AITA) has multiple times been on the opposite side to some players’ demands. Conflict is inevitable between people who work in a team, but abuse should not be.

The recent tussle between some of India’s top wrestlers and the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) is a bit different. Allegation of sexual misconduct, as levelled against the WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, is not a matter of disagreement between sportspeople and administrators that can be negotiated but a legal case.