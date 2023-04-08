 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Olympics-Format announced for new race walking team event at Paris 2024

Reuters
Apr 08, 2023 / 03:34 PM IST

The event will feature 25 teams and each athlete will complete two legs of just over 10km. (Representative Image)

The race walking team event, which will make its debut at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, will comprise a male and female athlete covering the marathon distance in four legs of almost equal measure, according to the format released on Saturday.

Governing body World Athletics and the International Olympic Committee agreed on the format, saying the marathon distance of 42.195km was selected owing to its ”existing popularity in athletics and link to the traditions of the Olympic Games”.

The event will feature 25 teams and each athlete will complete two legs of just over 10km.

”We’re excited to have another mixed relay on the Olympic programme to showcase the skills of both our female and male athletes in one event,” said World Athletics CEO Jon Ridgeon.