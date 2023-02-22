 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Football fan puts 'dog on sale' after it destroys tournament final tickets

Moneycontrol News
Feb 22, 2023 / 04:30 PM IST

The man said that his pet dog probably thinks that letters coming through the mailbox are an 'invasion of his home'.

Alan Carling, a Newcastle fan, was devastated to find his dog had chewed up the Carabao Cup final tickets. (Images: @889brilafm/Facebook)

A UK man was left devastated after his pet dog chewed up Carabao cup tickets of Newcastle vs Manchester United – the first cup final in 24 years of the former.

Alan Carling, 33, a diehard Newcastle fan, had returned home from another home match against Liverpool, which his team lost. Already upset, Carling was in for the shock of his life when he found that the tickets that came in through the letterbox were destroyed by his dog Rudy.

Now, Carling has put up a post on social media, (hopefully) jokingly putting his golden retriever up for sale for five pounds.

"This is my dog Rudy. Rudy is a little b****** of a pup and thinks letters through the post are an invasion of his home,” Carling wrote.