Masti and Magic: How the IPL became the world’s biggest T20 tournament

Vimal Kumar
Apr 30, 2023 / 02:33 PM IST

When the IPL started in 2008, no one knew then that it would become the hottest property in world cricket straight off the bat.

IPL Trophy

The inaugural game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008 (Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Kolkata Knight Riders) was hailed as the third epochal event in the evolution of cricket after Kerry Packer's rebel World series in 1977 (the floodlight and coloured clothing started from there), and the 1983 World Cup win by India, which opened the floodgates for a highly commercialised era.

"If it works, Indian league will transform cricket," read the New York Times headline in mid-April 2008. The IPL was one of the rare products from India which drew the attention of the world.

Today, English cricket is taking a lot of pride in Bazball (the new all-out-attacking style of play that England has displayed in Test cricket of late), which is likely to revolutionise Test cricket forever.

England’s Kiwi Head Coach Brendon McCullum — nicknamed Baz — is the chief architect of this revolution. This is the same McCullum who ignited the first night of the IPL like few have in the last 15 years. His whirlwind 158 in Bengaluru announced the arrival of the IPL in the most spectacular fashion.