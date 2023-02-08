 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsSports

LeBron James passes Kareem to take NBA all-time scoring record

Bloomberg
Feb 08, 2023 / 12:26 PM IST

The Los Angeles Lakers star made a fallaway jump shot from near the free throw line against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday evening to eclipse the record of 38,387 points.

LeBron James

LeBron James overtook Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the player with the most career regular-season points in National Basketball Association history.

The Los Angeles Lakers star made a fallaway jump shot from near the free throw line against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday evening to eclipse the record of 38,387 points.

Courtside baseline tickets for tonight’s game at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles were being offered for almost $80,000 each on resale site StubHub.

Standing at center court after the feat, James thanked current NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and his late predecessor David Stern.