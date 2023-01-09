 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsSports

Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of ODI series against Sri Lanka after complaining 'stiff back' during net bowling

Jan 09, 2023 / 08:26 PM IST

BCCI's support staff and medical team have collectively decided that his "return to play" should be pushed back, keeping the all-important Border Gavaskar Trophy in mind.

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah's return to action has been delayed further as he has failed to recover fully from his lower back stress fracture, ruling out the senior India pacer from the ODI series against Sri Lanka.

It is understood that Bumrah was ruled out after he complained of "stiff back" during the last two net sessions at the NCA before he was supposed to fly to Guwahati for the first One-dayer.

Bumrah was named in the squad for the three-match series against Sri Lanka, starting Tuesday, but the BCCI's support staff and medical team have collectively decided that his "return to play" should be pushed back, keeping the all-important Border Gavaskar Trophy in mind.

"Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. Bumrah, who was set to join the team in Guwahati ahead of the ODI series, will need some more time to build bowling resilience. This decision has been taken as a precautionary measure," the BCCI said in a statement.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has not named any replacement for Jasprit Bumrah," added the BCCI.

Skipper Rohit Sharma termed it as "unfortunate".