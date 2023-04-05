 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IPL 2023: Virat Kohli looks relaxed after giving away captaincy roles in IPL and international cricket: AB de Villiers

PTI
Apr 05, 2023 / 07:50 PM IST

Kohli, who scored an unbeaten 82 to power his IPL side to an eight-wicket win against Mumbai Indians in their season-opener, stepped down from the RCB captaincy after the 2021 season, around the same time he made his exit as the skipper of the Indian team across formats.

Former South Africa captain and Royal Challengers Bangalore legend AB de Villiers says Virat Kohli has appeared relaxed and happy this season after giving away captaincy roles with the Indian Premier League franchise and also with the national team.

"I have not seen much change, everything is similar. The technique looks solid; he has got good balance at the crease. He is still that 'busy' player with a lot of energy at the wicket. I just feel, this season he has come in looking really fresh. I have seen some of his interviews where he is laughing more than ever",de Villiers told the media when asked what change he has noticed in Kohli's batting in recent years.

"I think letting the captaincy go last season played a big role in him relaxing. He was a fantastic captain but he did it for a long period of time both internationally and also at the IPL which can be daunting. You never get time off to chill or spend with family or have a laugh with some friends. I think that is his mantra for this season, just to go out and have fun, keep smiling," de Villiers, who is an IPL expert with Jio Cinema, added.