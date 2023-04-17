 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IPL 2023: Sachin Tendulkar advises son Arjun to work hard and respect the game

Moneycontrol News
Apr 17, 2023 / 10:58 AM IST

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar has advised his son Arjun, who made his IPL debut in Mumbai Indians' match against Kolkata Knight Riders here, to continue working hard and respect the game.

The 23-year-old Arjun, an all-rounder, opened the bowling attack for MI in his first IPL match and sent down two impressive overs in which he got the ball to move into the right-handed batters early in the innings.

He gave away 17 runs without taking a wicket in the match on Sunday.

"Arjun, today (Sunday) you have taken another important step in your journey as a cricketer. As your father, someone who loves you and is passionate about the game, I know you will continue to give the game the respect it deserves and the game will love you back," Tendulkar tweeted.