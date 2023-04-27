 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals have task cut out against rampaging Chennai Super Kings

Moneycontrol News
Apr 27, 2023 / 12:41 PM IST

IPL 2023: With their top-order comprising Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dube firing together most of the time, CSK have notched up three easy wins while the Royals have lost their last two matches.

Smarting from back-to-back defeats, Rajasthan Royals would hope to bounce back with a win against Chennai Super Kings in their IPL match at home on Thursday, but it will be easier said than done as the MS Dhoni-led team has been on a rampage with three victories on the trot.

With their top-order comprising Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dube firing together most of the time, CSK have notched up three easy wins while the Royals have lost their last two matches.

Thursday's match could turn out to be a battle between CSK's top-order batters and the world class spinners of the Royals.

Conway is the second most prolific batter so far this season with 314 runs from seven matches while a "transformed" Rahane, who hit a 71 not out off just 29 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday, has been in devastating form with 209 runs from five games, at a stupendous strike rate of 199.04, the highest among the batters.