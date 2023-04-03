IPL 2023 clocks 147 crore video views on opening weekend on JioCinema

JioCinema, the official digital streaming partner of TATA IPL 2023 made a strong debut with opening weekend recording 147 crore video views, the highest-ever opening weekend for the TATA IPL on digital.

The number of video viewers for the first weekend eclipsed what was recorded across the entire last season of TATA IPL on digital. This was also higher than the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

The average time spent per viewer per match touched 57 minutes. The time spent per viewer per match on JioCinema increased by over 60 percent compared to last season’s first weekend.

“These numbers are evidence of the digital revolution sweeping through the country. Digital is targetable, addressable and interactive. Unlike legacy services, measurement on digital is based on the exact number of people who come in to watch and not based on subjective extrapolation from a small sample set. The landscape for content consumption has

irrevocably moved to digital and JioCinema performance this week is the biggest evidence of iit,” said Viacom18 Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj.

JioCinema set the tone with the season-opening clash between MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings and Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans, achieving a peak concurrency of 1.6 crore. In addition, JioCinema registered over 2.5 crore downloads, a record for the most installed app in a single day. The strong viewership of over 10 crore new viewers and 5 crore new app downloads for the first weekend comes on the back of JioCinema's extensive fan-centric features.

Marks & Spencer to cut jobs at head office: Report

IRB Infrastructure Trust gets listed on NSE Fans continued to lap up unique features like 4K feed, 12-language coverage, 16 unique feeds, hype mode, and multicam setup, among others. JioCinema is also set to release new features every week to delight fans, showcasing the power of immersive fan engagement on digital. The record-breaking numbers are supported by customised device integration partnerships with over 500 OEM (original equipment manufacturer) and CTV (Connected TV) platforms, including Jio STB, Apple TV, Amazon Firestick, OnePlus TV, Sony, Samsung, LG, and Xiaomi, among others. In addition, CTV viewers continue to watch the world’s most famous cricket league in 4K for the first time ever through JioCinema.

Moneycontrol News