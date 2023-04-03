 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IPL 2023 clocks 147 crore video views on opening weekend on JioCinema

Moneycontrol News
Apr 03, 2023 / 02:20 PM IST

The average time spent per viewer per match touched 57 minutes. The time spent per viewer per match on JioCinema increased by over 60 percent compared to last season’s first weekend.

JioCinema, the official digital streaming partner of TATA IPL 2023 made a strong debut with opening weekend recording 147 crore video views, the highest-ever opening weekend for the TATA IPL on digital.

The number of video viewers for the first weekend eclipsed what was recorded across the entire last season of TATA IPL on digital. This was also higher than the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

“These numbers are evidence of the digital revolution sweeping through the country. Digital is targetable, addressable and interactive. Unlike legacy services, measurement on digital is based on the exact number of people who come in to watch and not based on subjective extrapolation from a small sample set. The landscape for content consumption has
irrevocably moved to digital and JioCinema performance this week is the biggest evidence of iit,” said Viacom18 Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj.