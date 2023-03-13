 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India’s series win in Ahmedabad and the road to World Test Championship

Vimal Kumar
Mar 14, 2023 / 10:51 AM IST

The Ultimate Test is scheduled to take place soon after the IPL. So, fitness of players will be in focus. The Indian captain feels that after May 21, when six teams will possibly be out of IPL, whichever players are available will be taken to the UK and prepared for the big event.

In many ways, India ticked many boxes right as the series progressed.

One can always argue that winning at home in Test cricket is not a big deal for the Indian team as the numbers would confirm. Defeating Australia by a margin of 2-1 also meant that India has extended its staggering domination in home conditions to the sixteenth consecutive Test series win. And if you add other statistics ―  India has won the Border-Gavaskar trophy the last four times by a margin of 2:1 then it will again appear as sheer domination by the hosts against the visitors. And, yet numbers, as often, always tell the half-truth, depending on how we look at those numbers.

“The 2-1 result makes me happy. We wanted 3-1, but it did not happen, but I will take 2-1, as it’s not easy to win against Australia. If you see, from Nagpur to Ahmedabad, we have had our share of challenges throughout, and we did not get any easy victories. (The) boys are happy. End of the day, the result is satisfying,” the Indian captain replied to this writer when pointedly asked if the series win was something on expected lines.

Of course, India did eventually win with an emphatic scoreline, but it was never going to be an easy contest. Indian captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid were aware of the challenges they were going to face from this gritty and very tough Australian side. And perhaps that was precisely the main reason that ‘challenging surfaces’ were sought for the first three games. India had to win at least three games to ensure their berth in the World Test Championship (WTC) final to be played at the Oval in England from 7th June.

They were prepared to lose, and they did lose in Indore, after winning in Nagpur and Delhi. And as the saying goes that fortune favours the brave, their cause was helped by New Zealand which defeated Sri Lanka in Christchurch in a last-ball finish which ensured that India’s flight for the Ultimate Test was now booked. "We kept track of what was happening there and general talk in the dressing room was like this team is behind, and this team is ahead and things like that." “It’s not like we were sitting in front of TV, and it’s not coming on TV, so we couldn’t watch it (during lunch break). Some of the guys were keeping track of scores, chat was happening around the dressing room, and we wanted to come out and achieve what we wanted to achieve,” revealed Rohit in his interaction with the press after the customary post series chat.