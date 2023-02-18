 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian junior women's hockey team beats South Africa 8-1

PTI
Feb 18, 2023 / 09:50 AM IST

The Indian junior women's hockey team began its campaign in South Africa with a convincing 8-1 win over the hosts.

The visitors displayed good structure in their attack with successive goals coming their way from the very first minute of the match.

Goals were scored by Deepika Sr. (1', 30'), vice captain Rujata Dadaso Pisal (18'), Hritika Singh (20'), Sunelita Toppo (28'), Deepika Soreng (36') and Annu (44') on Friday.

For South Africa, Mikkela Le Roux (36') was the lone goal scorer.