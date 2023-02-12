 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup: Any game with India is a little more special: Pakistani all-rounder Javeria Khan

Vimal Kumar
Feb 12, 2023 / 01:29 PM IST

She feels that women’s cricket has come a distance from when she started. The next challenge is to sustain the growth and try to take it to where the men’s sport is.

Former Pakistan captain and one of the legends of the game, Javeria Khan spoke to moneycontrol.com on a range of issue on the growth and challenges of women’s game in general and some questions of Indian cricket. (Image credit: MSN)

At the Women’s T20 World Cup currently underway, arch-rivals India and Pakistan will go toe to toe against each other in their first encounter on Sunday evening in South Africa’s beautiful Cape Town.

Moneycontrol spoke to Pakistani all-rounder Javeria Khan, the former team captain and one of the legends of the game, on a range of issues.

Here is an edited excerpt.

You have played more than 100 games in both ODIs and T20s, and have been among the most successful players in your country. How do you look back on your own journey?