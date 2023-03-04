 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
I want to be part of the change in Indian tennis: Sania Mirza

PTI
Mar 04, 2023 / 11:48 PM IST

"Like I said, if I want to stand on the court and coach. I don't know. I never say never for things. Because, I don't know these things. But, I am very open," said Sania Mirza.

The retired Sania Mirza on Saturday said she wants to be a part of the change in Indian tennis and is open to joining sports administration or even become a coach in future.

The 36-year-old from Hyderabad bowed out of international tennis after a first round defeat at the WTA Dubai Duty Free Championships along with American partner Madison Keys last month.

"At this moment, I want to take a break. But I don't know. I would be very open to the fact that I would like to see a change. Just wanting to see a change, a change does not happen. You have to try and be part of the change," she told reporters.

"I am happy to be part of the change in whatever capacity that's possible. I cannot commit to a timeline of when I want to do that. But it is something that I am open to. It's not something I am against." Sania will play two exhibition matches as part of her farewell on Sunday at the Lal Bahadur Stadium in Hyderabad.