How Rohan Bopanna, the oldest ATP Masters 1000 champion, wears age on his sleeve

Arun Janardhan
Mar 20, 2023 / 05:31 PM IST

On Sunday, the unseeded Rohan Bopanna, 43, along with partner Matthew Ebden, 35, won the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells. Bopanna's has already won two men’s doubles titles this year and three titles last year.

Matthew Ebden (left), of Australia, and teammate Rohan Bopanna, of India, hold up the winner's trophy. Bopanna becomes oldest ATP Masters 1000 champion by winning men's doubles title at Indian Wells Masters. (Photo: AP)

When Rohan Bopanna first broke through as a player of note in the late 1990s-early 2000s, his all-powerful game was sprinkled with promise. Nicknamed “Bofors” for two reasons — his big torpedo-like first serve and the topicality of the word at the point in news cycles — Bopanna was going to be the next big thing.

Already a late bloomer, the teenager then, like many other young Indian players, was probably influenced by the success of Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi, who were, at that point, winning doubles titles by the dozens, including Grand Slams. Bopanna, at six-feet, four-inches in height and strong, made for an excellent doubles player. What was unknown then was that more than two decades later, he would still be pounding them in effectively.

Rohan Bopanna, the newly-crowned and oldest-ever ATP-Masters 1000 champion, wears his age as an honorary badge. (Photo: Twitter)

On Sunday, the unseeded Bopanna and Australia player the South African Matthew Ebden won the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, upsetting top seeds Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski 6-3 2-6 10-8. In the process, the 43-year-old Bopanna became the oldest ever ATP-Masters 1000 champion.