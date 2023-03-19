 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How rock climbers in India are helping the sport grow

Shail Desai
Mar 19, 2023 / 03:35 PM IST

Roadblocks to rock-climbing include equipment, access to the sport, regions where it can be practised, some of which are declared off limits by local authorities, and, most importantly, the lack of information-sharing.

Over the last few years, rock climbers across the country have been trying to make the sport more accessible. (Photo: Gayatri Juvekar)

Through his own experience, Siddhartha Chattopadhyay knew he would have to make an effort if he wanted climbing to grow around his hometown of Almora in Uttarakhand.

Seven years ago, when he was looking to get his climbing journey under way, he had just about managed to find a private gym in south Delhi. Luckily for him, he bumped into a small community who would hit the outdoors on the weekends.

But even after visiting established climbing spots like Dhauj and Mangar, not too far from the national capital, he realised that there were just a handful of people chasing the sport.

New world