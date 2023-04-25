 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
London Marathon 2023 winners Sifan Hassan and Kelvin Kiptum signal faster races, more surprises ahead

Rudraneil Sengupta
Apr 25, 2023 / 08:34 PM IST

While Ethiopia-born Sifan Hassan won her debut marathon, Kelvin Kiptum set the second fastest men’s marathon time ever at London.

Sifan Hassan, 30, completed the London Marathon in 2:18:33. (2019 image via Twitter/SifanHassan)

Ethiopia-born Dutch distance-running champion Sifan Hassan had four runners ahead of her as she crossed the London Eye, her feet pounding the rain-washed tarmac. There were 2 km to go to the finish line at the 2023 London Marathon on April 23. Under most circumstances, Hassan should not have been in the position she was in, shoulder to shoulder in the lead pack. This was her first marathon ever. She had not really prepared for it because of Ramadan, a month of fasting for Muslims: “For marathon training you need lots of mileage, which is hard to do if you can’t eat or drink through the day,” she had told journalists before the race. She had woken up on the morning of the race and asked herself if she was crazy to be even attempting it. Halfway through, it seemed like the race was over for Hassan when she pulled up with a cramp and lost half a minute standing and stretching while others passed by. Then it happened again and she stopped again for a quick stretch, her face twisted in pain. At around the same time she abruptly tried to cross the road to get a bottle of water and almost collided with a race bike. Then she missed grabbing a bottle at another station. It was more than evident that the double Olympic track champion was no marathon runner, and no surprise that she was struggling.

Then, ever so gradually, Hassan began to find her stride. The long legs hit a metronymic cadence. Signs of pain ebbed away from her face. She gently went past runner after runner, till she was with the lead pack. The pack rounded Parliament Square, past London’s important buildings—the Palace of Westminster, the Westminster Abbey—and Hassan had overtaken two more runners, including the defending champion Yalemzerf Yehualaw of Ethiopia. Now, her cadence rock-solid and tempo high, she was behind only two: the Tokyo Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya and Ethiopia’s Alemu Megertu in the lead.

With 500 metres to go, all three runners shifted gears, racing at, what seemed like, the limits of their capabilities. Yet, you had to wonder, what chance did Jepchirchir and Megertu, two classical distance runners, have against a track star like Hassan who sprints for a living? But then again, the other two had marathon-sized lung capacities, and Hassan had never done 42.2 km distance before, not even in training. When the three runners took the last bend to the 200m home stretch, Hassan kicked off. She cruised past the others like it was nothing, opening a yawning chasm of a lead in a fraction of a second, before running through the tape with her arms outstretched, laughing.

“I can’t believe it!” She screamed at no one, as she went down on her knees.