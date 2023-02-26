 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How AI can create ripples in the sports industry: IPL experts, technology-makers weigh in

Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya
Feb 26, 2023 / 01:14 PM IST

Artificial Intelligence, driven by individual data collection, helps in scouting and nurturing talent, and can also predict injuries but can it beat the human eye?

Artificial Intelligence is the new buzz in the global market, and the sports industry has started using the tool. Driven by data collection and science, it can help scout players, and predict their performance by gauging trigger points. Indian sports stakeholders understand the importance of statistics, but now they are even considering the physiological and psychological reading of athletes for supreme performance in every discipline.

Finding talent through AI

Former Tamil Nadu cricketer Malolan Rangarajan, now the head of scouting at IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore, used AI to unearth talent from the grassroots.

He discovered fast bowler Avinash Singh (Jammu & Kashmir) and leg-spinner Himanshu Sharma (Rajasthan) in RCB's Hinterland Scouting exercise with their AI partner. "Human eye is still the most dependable, but when competing with nine other teams, you innovate new ways to identify talent. You have to trust AI in the algorithms we build.