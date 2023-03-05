 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hope WPL inspires young girls to follow their dreams and take up sports: Nita Ambani

Moneycontrol News
Mar 05, 2023 / 04:11 PM IST

Nita Ambani, the owner of the team, led the traditional Mumbai Indians post-game dressing room celebrations. Ambani said that the WPL’s opening day was an unforgettable event.

Nita Ambani owner of Mumbai Indians during match one of the Women’s Premier League between the Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians held at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai on March 4. Photo by: Arjun Singh / SPORTZPICS for IPL

The Women’s Premier League got off to a thrilling start on March 4, with the inaugural game between Mumbai Indians with the Gujarat Giants at DY Patil Stadium. Mumbai Indians won the match by a whopping 143 runs and dominated the game.

Nita Ambani, the owner of the team, led the traditional Mumbai Indians post-game dressing room celebrations. Ambani, who is also the chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Reliance Industries Limited, said that the WPL’s opening day was an unforgettable event. “It is an iconic day and an iconic moment for women in sport. It’s so thrilling to be a part of the WPL,” a press release cited Ambani as saying.

She expressed hope that the WPL will encourage more women to take up sports and pursue a career in sports and praised the atmosphere. “I hope this inspires young girls across the country to take up sport, realize their dream, and follow their hearts.” she said.

