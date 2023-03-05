Hope WPL inspires young girls to follow their dreams and take up sports: Nita Ambani

The Women’s Premier League got off to a thrilling start on March 4, with the inaugural game between Mumbai Indians with the Gujarat Giants at DY Patil Stadium. Mumbai Indians won the match by a whopping 143 runs and dominated the game.

Nita Ambani, the owner of the team, led the traditional Mumbai Indians post-game dressing room celebrations. Ambani, who is also the chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Reliance Industries Limited, said that the WPL’s opening day was an unforgettable event. “It is an iconic day and an iconic moment for women in sport. It’s so thrilling to be a part of the WPL,” a press release cited Ambani as saying.

She expressed hope that the WPL will encourage more women to take up sports and pursue a career in sports and praised the atmosphere. “I hope this inspires young girls across the country to take up sport, realize their dream, and follow their hearts.” she said.

Ambani expressed her gratitude to the fans who attended the game and acknowledged their support. She commended the significant turnout of both men and women, saying, "It was heartening to see so many people come out to support the women's team." She also gave a special shoutout to the MI Paltan, the team's fan army, saying, "Let's continue to support our girls, and give them more power." She wished all the participating teams the very best for this inaugural tournament, and hoped that the WPL would inspire young girls across the country to take up sports and pursue their dreams. She said, "This is an iconic day for women in sport, and I feel thrilled to be a part of the WPL."

