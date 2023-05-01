 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hang me but wrestling activity should not stop: WFI chief Brij Bhushan

PTI
May 01, 2023 / 04:24 PM IST

Top Indian wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat, among others are protesting at the Jantar Mantar in the national capital demanding action against Brij Bhushan, who they have accused of sexually harassing women grapplers.

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu with wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and others during the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, on May 1, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said on Monday that all activity in the sport had come to a standstill in the last four months due to protests by the country's top wrestlers.

The WFI chief added that he is ready to be "hanged" but wrestling activity, including national championships and camps, should not stop as it would be detrimental to the cadet and junior wrestlers.

"All wrestling activity has come to a standstill in the the last four months. I say hang me, but don't stop wrestling activity; don't play with the future of children. Allow the cadet nationals to take place, whosoever organises it... be it Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, but don't stop the (wrestling) activity," said Brij Bhushan in an interaction with the media.

