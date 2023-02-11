 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsSports

Cristiano Ronaldo scores four to pass 500 league goals

AFP
Feb 11, 2023 / 12:04 AM IST

The 38-year-old Portuguese star now has 503 goals scored for five different teams stretched across five leagues.

Nassr's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (R) celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's third goal during the Saudi Pro League football match between Al-Wehda and Al-Nassr at the King Abdulaziz Stadium in Mecca on February 9, 2023. AFP

Cristiano Ronaldo scored all of Al Nassr's goals in a 4-0 rout of Al Wehda in the Saudi league on Thursday as he passed the 500 league goal mark in his club career.

The 38-year-old Portuguese star now has 503 goals scored for five different teams stretched across five leagues.

He hit three for Sporting Lisbon in his fledgling career, 103 for Manchester United over two spells, 311 for Real Madrid and 81 at Juventus.

Ronaldo now has five for Al Nassr who he joined after the World Cup following his bitter divorce from United.