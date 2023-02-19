 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cheteshwar Pujara hits winning runs in his 100th Test: 'It's a special feeling. My family was watching'

Moneycontrol News
Feb 19, 2023 / 02:21 PM IST

India vs Australia: With this victory, India takes an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-match series in another three-day finish on Sunday.

Cheteshwar Pujara watches the ball after playing a shot during the Test cricket match between India and Australia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Cheteshwar Pujara, who hit the winning runs in his 100th test as India defeated Australia by six wickets in the second Test, said it was a special feeling to have his family watch him achieve the feat.

During the post-match ceremony, when asked about how he felt about achieving the milestone, Pujara said, "It's a special feeling. My parents were watching."

Twitter users too praised the cricketer for his achievement.

