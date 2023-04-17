 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BCCI waives off Rs 78.90 crore from 2018-2023 media rights deal with Star

PTI
Apr 17, 2023 / 04:19 PM IST

The BCCI has decided to "waive off" one match from its media rights agreement (MRA) with Star India, amounting to Rs 78.90 crore.

The MRA for the 2018-2023 cycle which ended on March 31 had an "indicative schedule" of 102 games at a value of Rs 6138.1 crore but the BCCI ended up organising 103 matches in the five-year cycle.

"It has been resolved to waive off (one) match from the scope of Star India Private Limited under the BCCI-Star Media Rights Agreement dated 5th April 2018 for BCCI International and Domestic Matches. The total number of matches during the rights period has now been reduced from 103 to 102," read a BCCI note.

However, sources close to Star India say as per the MRA signed in 2018, the board was expected to organise 102 matches, so the scenario of waiving off one match fee should not arise.