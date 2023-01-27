 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Watch: Tearful Sania Mirza bids goodbye to Grand Slam journey

Jan 27, 2023 / 10:55 AM IST

Sania Mirza will retire from all tennis next month, at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship.

Sania Mirza, 36, is a six-time Grand Slam champion.

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza bid an emotional goodbye to her Grand Slam career in Melbourne on Friday, remembering how she launched her journey in the exact same place 18 years ago.

Sania Mirza and her playing partner Rohan Bopanna lost the Australian Open mixed-doubles final on January 27 to Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos of Brazil.

At the post-match presentation ceremony, Mirza said she couldn't think of a better arena to conclude her Grand Slam journey.

"My professional career started in Melbourne in 2005, when I played Serena Williams in the third round here as an 18-year-old," Mirza, 36, said. " I have had the privilege to come back here again and win some tournaments and play some great finals. Thank you so much for making me feel at home here."

 