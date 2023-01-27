Watch: Tearful Sania Mirza bids goodbye to Grand Slam journey

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza bid an emotional goodbye to her Grand Slam career in Melbourne on Friday, remembering how she launched her journey in the exact same place 18 years ago.

Sania Mirza and her playing partner Rohan Bopanna lost the Australian Open mixed-doubles final on January 27 to Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos of Brazil.

At the post-match presentation ceremony, Mirza said she couldn't think of a better arena to conclude her Grand Slam journey.

"My professional career started in Melbourne in 2005, when I played Serena Williams in the third round here as an 18-year-old," Mirza, 36, said. " I have had the privilege to come back here again and win some tournaments and play some great finals. Thank you so much for making me feel at home here."

Hockey World Cup: Australia enter semifinals for 12th time on trot, beat Spain 4-3 in tight match Mirza said it was truly special to have her son and parents watch her play in Melbourne this year. She also honoured Bopanna in her farewell speech. "Rohan was my first-ever mixed-doubles partner at (aged) 14 and we won the nationals," Mirza was quoted as saying by news agency AFP. "It was a long time ago, 22 years ago, and I couldn't think of a better person -- he's one of my best friends and best partners -- to finish my career here and to play the final." Mirza, a six-time Grand Slam champion, will retire from tennis next month, at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship. She has been living in Dubai for over a decade and has set up a tennis academy there. The former doubles No.1 was the first Indian to clinch a WTA singles title. (With inputs from AFP)