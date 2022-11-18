World Cup Odds Tracker | Brazil enters as favourites to win the cup

Brazil is the favourite among bookmakers tracked by Moneycontrol to win World Cup 2022 that's set to begin on November 20. The team's average odds currently stand at 4.79. The country is the most successful team historically in the tournament, having won 5 cups. However, they haven't won a cup in the last 20 years.

In betting, odds refer to the potential returns for each dollar spent. For example, if a team's odds stand at 5.00, for every one dollar spent, there is a chance of getting five dollars back plus the original dollar. A team's odds go up as it gets more and more unlikely for them to win.

Brazil's greatest advantage is their star-laden squad, that now looks more balanced than its previous iterations. The team has only been defeated once in their last 28 outings—a loss against Argentina in the final match of Copa América—helping them enter the World Cup with confidence.

After Brazil, Argentina is favoured by most bookmakers. With their average odds being 6.34. The squad will be gunning for victory in what is expected to be the final World Cup of one of the greatest players in history, Lionel Messi.

With their win at Copa América and Finalissima, on the top of a 35-match unbeaten streak, they definitely have the momentum and confidence required to win the World Cup.

Comparatively, the average odds of Qatar, who is hosting the tournament this year, is as high as 265.29, indicating that bookmakers don't see their squad as a likely winner of the cup.

You can check out the top five teams favoured by bookmakers to win this World Cup in the interactive chart below.

Sreedev Krishnakumar

DISCLAIMER: Moneycontrol does not encourage or promote betting or gambling in any form. The sole purpose of this tracker is to analyse which teams are being considered by the international betting markets to be the likely winners of FIFA World Cup 2022.