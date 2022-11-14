 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav named in 'Most Valued Team' of 2022 T20 World Cup

Nov 14, 2022 / 10:49 AM IST

Indian superstar Kohli ended as the tournament's most prolific batter with 296 runs at a stunning average of 98.66.

Tournament's leading run-getter Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav were on Monday named in the "Most Valuable Team" of ICC 2022 T20 World Cup.

Kohli kick-started his campaign with a pivotal 82 not out against arch rivals Pakistan to anchor his side to a heart-thumping final-ball four-wicket victory.

And further knocks of 64 not out against Bangladesh, 62 not out against the Netherlands and 50 against England in the semi-finals helped round off an individual competition to savour for one of the greatest white-ball batters of the modern era.

Fellow Indian Suryakumar finished as the tournament's third highest run-scorer with 239 runs overall.

Three half centuries -- 51 not out against the Netherlands in Sydney, 68 against South Africa in Perth and 61 not out off just 25 balls against Zimbabwe in Melbourne -- helped haul his side into the semi-finals as he scored at a staggering strike rate of 189.68 in his six innings.