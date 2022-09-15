Roger Federer to retire from professional tennis after next week's Laver Cup

Roger Federer on September 15 announced that he is set to retire from professional tennis after next week's Laver Cup.

The Swiss tennis legend (41) has won 20 Grand Slam titles. Following knee injuries, Federer has not competed since Wimbledon in July 2021.

"As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. I've worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body's capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been dear. I am 41 years old," Federer said in a statement posted on his Twitter account.

"This is a bittersweet decision, because I will miss everything the tour has given me. But at the same time, there is so much to celebrate. I consider myself one of the most fortunate people on Earth. I was given a special talent to play tennis, and I did it at a level that I never imagined, for much longer than I ever thought possible," Federer added.

"When my love of tennis started, I was a ball kid in my hometown of Basel. I used to watch the players with a sense of wonder. They were like giants to me and I began to dream. My dreams led me to work harder and I started to believe in myself... So, I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart, to everyone around the world who has helped make the dreams of a young Swiss ball kid come true. Finally, to the game of tennis: I love you and will never leave you," Federer concluded.

Federer along with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic ruled the sport and were often called the 'Big Three.'

Coached by Ivan Ljubicic and Severin Luthi, Federer was ranked world No. 1 by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) for 310 weeks, including a record 237 consecutive weeks, and has finished as the year-end No. 1 five times.

He has won 103 ATP singles titles, the second most of all time after Jimmy Connors, including 20 Grand Slam singles titles, a record eight men's singles Wimbledon titles, an Open Era record-tying five men's singles US Open titles, and a record six Year-end Championships.