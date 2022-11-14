 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
T20 World Cup 2022: The best XI of the tournament

Neeraj Krishnan
Nov 14, 2022 / 12:45 AM IST

From Kohli to Curran to Shaheen Shah Afridi, here's the list of the those who made it to the Team of the tournament at the ICC T20I World Cup 2022

It was a World Cup full of twists and turns. What was most interesting was the fact that it had more upsets than probably all the other T20I World Cups put together. Namibia kicked things off with a famous win over Sri Lanka. Two-time champions West Indies were knocked out without even making it to the Super 12. Ireland then made history by beating England and almost knocking them out of the tournament. If anyone thought that was the last of the curveballs this tournament would throw, South Africa, one of the favourites, suffered a shock defeat to Netherlands to send Pakistan into the semi-finals, giving birth to a host of conspiracy theories. But now that all that is done and dusted with England lifting the cup, here’s a look at the ‘Team of the tournament’.

Jos Buttler

Buttler was the fourth highest scorer in the tournament with 225 runs at an average of 45. He is the first one our list not as just an opening batsman, but also as the wicketkeeper and captain. Buttler led England from the front, leading them to their second T20I World Cup. His only chink in the armor was the loss to Ireland at the MCG, but he more than made up for it, beating Pakistan on the same ground in the final. England ended the tournament with the best win percentage of 83.33%.

Alex Hales

His most memorable innings of the World Cup came at the most needed moment when he scored an unbeaten 86 against India in the semi-finals. Along with Jos Buttler, he forms one half of our best opening pair. Hales was also clinical against Sri Lanka and New Zealand. He scored 212 runs at an average of 42.40 and was instrumental in England’s march to victory.

