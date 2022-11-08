T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 bowling stats: Quicks shine in pace paradise

Australia is historically known for having some of the quickest wickets in world cricket that fast bowlers with good pace and bounce.

So, it comes as no surprise to see the fast bowlers topping the bowling charts at the ongoing T20 World Cup. In addition to the pitches being a fast bowler's paradise, the weather conditions have also helped the pacers get success against the batsmen.

We take a look at the bowlers who have set the Super 12 stage on fire.

Except for South Africa's Anrich Nortje, the rest of the bowlers in this list are still in the tournament as their teams have taken their places in the semifinal lineup.

New Zealand takes on Pakistan in the first semi-final at the SCG, on Wednesday, while India takes on England on Thursday at the Adelaide Oval.

Both semifinals will be played at 1:30 PM IST.