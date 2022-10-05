Deepak Chahar plays by the rules and 'spirit of the game'

Indian pacer Deepak Chahar displayed his game awareness on Tuesday, at the Holkar Stadium, when he clocked Tristan Stubbs taking liberties at the non-striker's end.

India may have lost the third T20 against South Africa, in Indore, but it may have gained a very self-aware bowler in Deepak Chahar.





In the 16th over of the first innings, when the visitors were going hammer and tongs against the Men in Blue, batsman Tristan Stubbs started backing up even before Chahar could complete the ball.

The Indian star, who is in the reckoning for the T20 World Cup next month, was alert to the 'transgression' and paused before completing his action. While he was well within his rights to disturb the stumps, he played in the 'spirit of the game' by not doing so. Instead, he gave a gentle warning to the erring Stubbs and broke into a cheeky smile.

Captain Rohit Sharma also found the funny side of the incident, what with the whole cricketing world furiously debating the veracity of the dismissal.

'Mankading', as the dismissal is unfairly known, has been the talk of the cricketing world for the past few weeks when Indian women's team bowler Deepti Sharma executed a run-out in the non-striker end.

Sharma ran out Charlie Dean in the third ODI at Lord's after the English batter jumped the gun one too many times in that match. That dismissal, which ended the match in India's favour, sparked outrage amongst English fans. British fans, journalists, and even cricketers took to social media to vent their anger toward Deepti Sharma. Sharma even had to deal with troll comments and abuse from social media commentators.

However, the MCC had put out a statement after that match stating that the dismissal is still legal and the only way batters can insure themselves is to stay in the crease until the ball has been delivered.

Looks like the saying "if you don't want a speeding ticket, drive within the speed limit!" holds very true in this scenario.