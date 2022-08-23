Rahul Dravid tests positive for COVID-19, not travelling to Dubai for Asia Cup for now: BCCI sources

India head coach Rahul Dravid has tested positive for COVID-19 and didn’t accompany the Rohit Sharma-led team that left for Dubai to compete in the Asia Cup, starting August 27.

India play arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening game on August 28.

“Rahul Dravid has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in isolation. We are still hopeful that he will recover soon and might join the team in due course,” a senior BCCI official told PTI on the conditions of anonymity.

It is understood that for the time being, assistant coach Paras Mhambrey will be in-charge of the team but a call on whether NCA head VVS Laxman will join the team in Dubai will be taken later on Tuesday.

“We haven’t taken a call on whether VVS will be going to Dubai from Harare or not. A call will be taken accordingly and if required, he will join. Till then Paras Mhambrey will be in-charge. All other members are fit and left for UAE early in the day,” he also confirmed.