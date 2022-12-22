 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsSports

Pele's cancer worsens, will spend Christmas in hospital

AFP
Dec 22, 2022 / 03:42 PM IST

Brazilian football legend Pele has been receiving messages from well-wishers all over the world, also recently from French striker Kylian Mbappe.

Football icon Pele remains admitted to a hospital in Sau Paulo.

Brazilian football great Pele will spend Christmas in hospital, his medical team and family said Wednesday, as he receives treatment for worsening cancer as well as kidney and heart problems.

The 82-year-old "requires greater care related to renal and cardiac dysfunctions," said the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo.

It also reported a "progression" of his cancer, but said Pele was not in intensive care.

Considered by many to be the greatest footballer of all time, Pele was hospitalized in Sao Paulo on November 29 for what his medical team called a re-evaluation of his chemotherapy treatments, which he has been receiving since having surgery to remove a colon tumor in September 2021.

Doctors have also diagnosed Pele -- whose real name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento -- with a respiratory infection.

Earlier this month, Pele's daughters Kely Nascimento and Flavia Arantes sought to reassure fans about his health, denying reports that Pele had been placed in end-of-life care as supporters held a vigil outside the hospital.