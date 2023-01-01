 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsSports

eSports finally seen as proper sports. There's a host of international medals up for grabs in 2023

Arun Janardhan
Jan 01, 2023 / 03:46 PM IST

eSports is being embraced across spheres. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will host an Olympic eSports Week in 2023.

India will compete in five eSports titles (FIFA 2022, Street Fighter V, Hearthstone, League of Legends, DOTA 2) at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games. (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

The inclusion of eSports as part of multi-sports events under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports earlier this week gives the field a much-sought after shot in the arm.

For long confused to be in the same bracket as iGaming, which includes fantasy sports, teen patti, rummy, poker, online gaming, gambling, and betting, etc., the new amendment allows stakeholders in eSports to dream big, to stake claim as a legitimate sport and to seek the same benefits that other sports get.

The delay in categorising eSports as a “sport” comes from, not just the incorrect association with iGaming, but also the apparent lack of physical activity. But stakeholders in eSports refer to its exponents as “athletes”, calling this as much of a sport as chess or shooting. The inclusion of eSports in the 2018 Asian Games as a demo event has added further credibility, besides its recognition as a sport in other parts of the world.

Lokesh Suji, the director of eSports Federation of India (ESFI) and vice-president of the Asian Esports Federation, says over the phone that this amendment would have some significant impact, including the distinction of gaming from eSports. “When we talk of eSports, the biggest bottleneck is parental approval. Before 23 December (when the government notification came out) if someone was practicing for a tournament, parents would say they are wasting their time. Now parents can see the government’s support.”

He believes there will be a change in perception as well, since gambling and all card games were not looked at positively. “Drinking is legal but do we encourage anyone to do it? No. Most brands want to get involved (in eSports), but it’s perceived as teen patti, poker, fantasy sports, etc... They might have tested the waters with small activations. But now, a brand can set up a long-term plan for eSports,” Suji says.

When one of the more popular games, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), which had over 100 million registered users, was banned this year, it was a major setback for the industry. But it turned out to be the only major blip in a reasonably positive year for eSports in India.