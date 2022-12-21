 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
JioCinema’s livestreaming of IPL player auction to be interactive

Moneycontrol News
Dec 21, 2022 / 04:55 PM IST

In addition to tech features like multiple camera views, the digital platform will get former IPL stars to comment on player acquisition strategies.

IPL auction 2022: Richard Madley had conducted all IPL auctions till 2018. In 2019, he was replaced by Hugh Edmeades.

After the FIFA World Cup, JioCinema plans to livestream all the drama behind the selection of players by the Indian Premier League’s 10 franchises on December 23. The platform will livestream the auction for free starting from 2:30 pm local time.

Viacom18, the broadcasting joint venture run by Reliance Industries, has made JioCinema a platform for live sports. JioCinema recorded 110 million viewers for the recently concluded FIFA World Cup and surpassed the TV audience, making India one of the biggest digital video markets for the football tournament in terms of viewers.

To keep the traction high for sports enthusiasts, the digital platform has amped up the coverage of the IPL auction. JioCinema will offer a choice of camera views, allowing viewers to select the auction livestream they want to watch.

Viacom18 bagged the digital rights for the IPL in India and the Indian subcontinent for the 2023-27 cycle for Rs 20,500 crore in June. It also secured non-exclusive international rights for Rs 3,257.5 crore.

During Reliance Industries’ 45th annual general meeting, Akash Ambani, chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm, said the rollout of 5G services will make the IPL telecast more interactive.

He said sporting events such as the Tata IPL 2023 will be interactive because of the giga-bit speeds of JioAirFiber that will let viewers opt for multiple screen options and multiple camera angles at the same time in ultra-high definition. Viewers will be able to adjust the camera accordingly while previewing other options, Ambani said.