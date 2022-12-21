IPL auction 2023: When and where to watch on TV, livestream

The TATA IPL 2023 player auction is all set to be held on December 23 this year. 405 cricketers are all set to go under the hammer in Kerala’s Kochi from an initial list of 991 players, shortlisted by the ten playing teams.

The auction will start at 2.30 pm local time and viewers can live stream this year’s auction 2023 on the Jio Cinema App in India. Star Sports channels will also broadcast the auction on television.

273 players of the 405 are Indians while there are 132 overseas players up for the auction. Four of the overseas players are from associate nations.

The total capped players are 119 while uncapped players are 282, the Indian Premier League said in a press release.

“A maximum of 87 slots are now available with up to 30 being slotted for overseas players. Rs 2 crore is the highest reserve price with 19 overseas players choosing to be slotted in the highest bracket,” the press release read.

IPL also released a list of all the teams and the amount of money they have for the auction, available slots, squads and salary cap. Money with each franchise: Sunrisers Hyderabad (Rs 42.25 crore)

Punjab Kings (Rs 32.20 crore)

Lucknow Super Giants (Rs 23.35 crore)

Mumbai Indians (Rs 20.55 crore)

Chennai Super Kings (Rs 20.45 crore)

Delhi Capitals (Rs 19.45 crore)

Gujarat Titans (Rs 19.25 crore)

Rajasthan Royals (Rs 13.2 crore)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Rs 8.75 crore)

Kolkata Knight Riders (Rs 7.05 crore). Britain’s Hugh Edmeades will be carrying out the auction, like last time. He was appointed by the BCCI in 2018, replacing auctioneer Richard Madley. Since then, he has been a known face in the auction.

