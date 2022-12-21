 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IPL auction 2023: When and where to watch on TV, livestream

Moneycontrol News
Dec 21, 2022 / 11:22 AM IST

IPL auction 2023: 273 players of the 405 are Indians while there are 132 overseas players up for the auction.

The Tata IPL auction will be held on December 23 in Kochi. (Image: iplt20.com)

The TATA IPL 2023 player auction is all set to be held on December 23 this year. 405 cricketers are all set to go under the hammer in Kerala’s Kochi from an initial list of 991 players, shortlisted by the ten playing teams.

The auction will start at 2.30 pm local time and viewers can live stream this year’s auction 2023 on the Jio Cinema App in India. Star Sports channels will also broadcast the auction on television.

273 players of the 405 are Indians while there are 132 overseas players up for the auction. Four of the overseas players are from associate nations.

The total capped players are 119 while uncapped players are 282, the Indian Premier League said in a press release.

“A maximum of 87 slots are now available with up to 30 being slotted for overseas players. Rs 2 crore is the highest reserve price with 19 overseas players choosing to be slotted in the highest bracket,” the press release read.