IPL Auction 2023: Watch out for these uncapped players

Amrit Ramakrishnan
Dec 22, 2022 / 02:24 PM IST

IPL Auction 2023: The big stars usually generate the glitz and glamour that surround an IPL auction. However, some of these 'lesser-known' players could set off bidding wars on Friday.

Shubham Khajuria, Shivam Mavi and Narayan Jagadeesan are among the uncapped players who could trigger a bidding war

The IPL mini-auction is upon us with 87 slots left to be filled by the 10 teams. While these top five foreign players in demand are likely to steal the show, let us take a look at some of the uncapped players who could trigger bidding wars among the franchises on Friday.

Narayan Jagadeesan

The Tamil Nadu wicket keeping batsman has been in sensational form in the domestic season this year, especially in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he scored a record-breaking 277 against Arunachal Pradesh. He was released by CSK at the end of the 2022 season but the 27-year-old could be in contention for a return since this could be MS Dhoni's final season in the IPL.

He will find no shortage of suitors after his recent performances, where he scored a record five consecutive List A centuries in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The defending champion will be one of the interested parties as it would need to bolster its wicketkeeping options to give cover for Wriddhiman Saha.

His base price is Rs. 20 Lakh

Shubham Khajuria