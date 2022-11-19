 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsSports

The World Cup ate my egg: Rising demand from the Gulf cheer Indian poultry farmers

PK Krishnakumar
Nov 19, 2022 / 05:28 PM IST

Rising demand from the Gulf region has doubled the country’s egg exports, as also driven up domestic prices. This is good for the poultry farmers, who have been facing losses since the pandemic.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatar is the first World Cup host in the Middle East.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar has given a fillip to egg exports from the country as the Gulf nations have increasingly turned to India to bridge the widening gap between supply and demand.

Ukraine and Turkey are the major egg exporters to the Gulf countries, while India is a minor player. Since the start of the war with Russia, the supply from Ukraine has dwindled, presenting India with an opportunity to fill the gap.

Apart from the usual demand, the forthcoming football fiesta is expected to drive the consumption further as people from all over the world will converge on Qatar. Along with Oman and UAE, Qatar too has become a big importer of Indian eggs.

The shortage has also raised the prices of eggs from Turkey. "Eggs from Turkey are selling at $36-37 per carton of 360 eggs. Our rates hover around $30-31,’’ said K Singaraj, President, All India Poultry Products Exporters Association.

A major chunk of egg exports from India is from Namakkal in Tamil Nadu, which is the hub of egg production in the country. Namakkal produces around 4.5 crore eggs a day. The total production in the country is calculated to be around 30 crore eggs a day.

Egg export to the Gulf countries from India was thriving till about 5-6 years ago. After successive bird flus in several states and the outbreak of Covid, the shipments slumped. Exports had recovered to some extent early this year, and had reached about 3 crore eggs a month.