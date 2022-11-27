 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India has had quality fast bowlers from the time of Kapil Dev: Dion Nash

Vimal Kumar
Nov 27, 2022 / 02:33 PM IST

The former New Zealand captain and fast bowler says that a T20 bowler is totally different from a Test bowler and even a one-day bowler. Specialist bowlers have helped make the game even more exciting

Representative image (Credit: AP)

Former New Zealand captain Dion Nash did not have a long career because of persistent injury issues but the right-arm pace bowler, who could double up as a handy lower-order batsman, managed to play 32 Tests and 81 ODIs with a haul of over 150 wickets and 1,500 runs.

Here are edited excerpts of a chat with Nash on the sidelines of the Indian cricket team’s tour of New Zealand:

Thank you so much, so kind of you to agree to a quick interview. My first question: how do you look at this short white ball series between New Zealand and India?

I have been really enjoying watching a bit of cricket, the World Cup, and it’s exciting to have quality international players down here in our backyard. Cricket is on a bit of a high in New Zealand and everyone is engrossed in it, so it feels great.

In our growing up years during the 1990s and early 2000s, everyone was familiar with Dion Nash. Suddenly you were nowhere on the New Zealand scene. What are you up to these days — coaching, commentating? We do not see or hear about you much these days.

Yeah, I enjoyed playing in my time but now I am running my own business, I have a family, have three kids aged 12, 14, and 16. My hands are full right now just looking after them. I still love keeping in touch with cricket, I travelled from Auckland, where I live, to Wellington to watch the game. I love Indian culture. I have also named my daughter India.