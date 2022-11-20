 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FIFA World Cup classics, part 1: Maracanaço and the Phantom of 1950

Abhishek Mukherjee
Nov 20, 2022 / 06:38 PM IST

After Uruguay's momentous world cup defeat of Brazil — who would go on to become the champions for five times in later editions — the 'dumbfounded and bewildered' stadium crowd in 1950 never found its voice back that day, or in the months to come.

Maracanaço, Brazil vs Uruguay, 1950. (Photo: Twitter)

It is difficult to determine which FIFA World Cup match was the greatest of all time. The football of the early days is virtually unrecognisable today. Yet, in terms of sheer impact, it is difficult to beat Uruguay’s win against Brazil in the last match — it was not a final per se — of the 1950 edition, at the Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

There is little doubt over Brazil’s legacy as a football powerhouse. Not only are their five World Cups a record, but they are also the only team to appear in every edition of the tournament. But Brazil’s association with football is not restricted to their incomparable record — or about their delightfully aggressive characteristic style.

In Brazil, football runs deeper than success and style: it is part of their national identity.

By the time World War II had ended, the country was already fanatic about football. What was once a sport for the elite White was now universal. In 1950, it was also a way out of what Brian Glanville described as “the dreadful slums of the favelas which tumbled down the hills of Rio, of the remote hovels of a vast state-like Minas Gerais.”

Brazil, Germany, and Argentina had bid for the 1942 World Cup, which had to be called off due to the World War. With Europe in shambles after the War, Brazil presented — and won — the bid at the 1946 FIFA Congress, in Luxembourg. They got the rights this time.

Only 13 teams participated. In Group 1, Brazil thumped Mexico 4-0 before Switzerland held them to a 2-2 draw, but a 2-0 win over Yugoslavia saw them cruise into the top four. France’s withdrawal left Group 4 with only two teams: Uruguay thrashed Bolivia 8-0 to join Brazil, Sweden, and Spain, the other group toppers.