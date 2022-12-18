 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsSports

FIFA World Cup 2022 | Why we still hail Pelé, the King of Football, before every big tournament

Abhishek Mukherjee
Dec 18, 2022 / 08:15 PM IST

Pelé won the FIFA World Cup with Brazil in 1958, 1962, and 1970. In 1961, the government of Brazil declared him a national treasure. In 2000, FIFA named him the Player of the Century.

Pelé in Amsterdam in 1981. (Photo: Fotopersbureau De Boer via Wikimedia Commons 1.0)

Let us start with the most important statistic of them all. To quote the Guinness Book of World Records, Pelé had “the most goals scored in a specified period (1,279) … from 7 Sep 1956 to 1 Oct 1977 in 1,363 games.” The moniker of O Rei do Futebol – The King of Football – does not feel like an exaggeration.

Pelé won the FIFA World Cup with Brazil in 1958, 1962, and 1970. In the first of these, he won both the Best Young Player and the Silver Ball. In the third, the Golden Ball. In 1961, the government of Brazil officially declared him a national treasure, preventing subsequent international transfers. In 2000, FIFA named him the Player of the Century (an award he had to share with Diego Maradona), 16 years after he won the FIFA Order of Merit. In 2013, they honoured him with the Ballon d’Or Prix d’Honneur.

For Brazil, his 77 goals are a record (95, if unofficial friendlies are included), as are his three World Cup medals. He also provided the most assists – both in a single edition and in a lifetime – in the history of the tournament. Sixty-four years have passed, yet Pelé remains the youngest to score a goal, do the hat-trick, reach the final, and win the title at the FIFA World Cup – all in 1958. He scored six goals in that edition – including three in the semi-final and two in the final.

Pelé (right) and Brazil captain Zito in Stockholm ahead of the 1958 World Cup.

Yet, this was a tournament Pelé nearly missed, first because team psychologist João Carvalhaes assessed: “Pelé is obviously infantile; he lacks the necessary fighting spirit,” then had a pre-tournament knee injury, then was not selected for the first two matches.

But once he played, everything changed – for no one had seen anyone like him before. “When I saw Pelé play, I just wanted to hang up my boots,” commented Frenchman Just Fontaine, whose 13 goals in 1958 remain a record for the most in a single edition of the FIFA World Cup. He became the first global black superstar – not only in football but perhaps across sports.