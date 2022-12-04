FIFA World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi breaks this record in his 1000th game

He might be towards the end of his career and playing in his last FIFA World Cup, but Lionel Messi shone brightest once again as he inspired Argentina to a 2-1 win against Australia in the Round of 16 on Saturday.

When the diminutive genius walked out onto the pitch at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in the 1,000th game of his career, it was a surprise he still hadn't broken this particular record for his country Argentina.

The PSG forward has represented Argentina in five FIFA World Cups ever since he made his debut in the competition at the 2006 edition in Germany, and had scored 8 goals leading up to last night's match against Australia. But all of those goals came in the group stages in the competition.



But all that changed when the Number 10 caressed the ball past Australian goalkeeper Mathew Ryan in the 35th minute, as Messi scored his first goal in a World Cup knockout game for Argentina, and his 9th goal overall.

He could have added to his tally as he came close to score at least two more goals in the second half, while also creating a glut of chances for his teammates including one for Laturo Martinez in the 89th minute. However, the Inter Milan forward skied the ball into the stands despite having only the goalkeeper to beat.

Regardless, Lionel Messi and his Argentina side march on forward, with the Netherlands waiting for them in the quarterfinal.

Amrit Ramakrishnan

