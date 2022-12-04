Magic Messi scores as Argentina beat Australia 2-1 to reach quarterfinals

Argentina's Julian Alvarez, right, and Lionel Messi, left, celebrate their side's second goal during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Australia at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Argentina are through to the quarterfinals once again as Messi led from the front to beat Australia 2-1 in what was a very close encounter. Argentina were cruising after Messi put in a mesmerizing performance to draw first blood. Alvarez doubled that lead to put Argentina in a comfortable position. They seemed to be cruising with the two-goal cushion, but it was halved by Goodwin in the 77th minute, albeit a huge deflection off Enzo Fernandez. Australia then hammered away in the last 15 minutes, as they desperately searched for an equaliser. They almost got it in the dying seconds of the match, but an electrifying save from Martinez saw Argentina cross the finish line without any more scares.

It was Messi's first ever goal in the knockout stages of a FIFA World Cup, and it couldn't have come at a better time. With a flourish of his famous left foot in the 34th minute, Messi put Argentina ahead with his third goal at this year's tournament and ninth in total at the World Cup — one more than Diego Maradona. Julián Álvarez pounced on a heavy touch by Australia goalkeeper Mathew Ryan to tap into an empty net for the second goal as Argentina set up a meeting with the Netherlands in the quarterfinals.

Also Read: Messi threatened for 'disrespecting' Mexico

Australia had already surpassed expectations this World Cup and they looked geared up to cause yet another upset. Craig Goodwin's vicious shot int he 77th minute took a massive deflection off Fernandez as it bamboozled Martinez to find the back of the net. A rejuvenated Australian side pressed valiantly in the last 15 minutes as they desperately searched for the elusive equaliser. Their strategy of sending high balls into the box almost paid off in the dying moments of the match, but Martinez made a heroic save to send Australia out of the World Cup.

For Argentina and Messi, the dream is still on. Messi is now part of the party for the Golden Boot with three goals, but all he would care about is that elusive World Cup crown. He now has 789 goals in a career that might yet reach a crescendo on Dec. 18 by winning the soccer’s biggest trophy in his fifth and likely last World Cup.

They have risen quite emphatically from their shock loss to Saudi Arabia in the opening game and are once again looking the part of the favourites to win the World Cup. The win against Australia puts them that one step closer to the dream and Messi and co will now be focusing their attention to Netherlands, who they will face in the quarterfinals.