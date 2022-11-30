 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FIFA World Cup 2022: Group G and H scenarios

Amrit Ramakrishnan
Nov 30, 2022 / 04:56 PM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil and Portugal have unsurprisingly already booked a place in the next round. How does it look for the other teams in Group G and H?

The two teams expected to go far in the tournament have wrapped up their business well in advance as Brazil and Portugal are sitting pretty at the top of Groups G and H, respectively. Both Portuguese-speaking teams have 6 points to their name and will be heading into the final match in a more relaxed mindset, but the same can't be said of the other six teams.

Let us look at what each team needs to do for a seat at the table alongside the big guns.

Group G

The final fixtures in Group G are:


Both fixtures are scheduled for 12:30 am IST (December 3) and this is how the teams are currently positioned:

Brazil: 6 points, +3 GD (Goal Difference)

Switzerland: 3 points, 0 GD

Cameroon: 1 point, -1 GD