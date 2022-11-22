 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FIFA World Cup 2022 | Too many star players hurting England's chances? Not this time

Pulasta Dhar
Nov 22, 2022 / 09:47 PM IST

For now, the English Premier League (EPL) stars have shown they can blend themselves into a proper side.

English footballer Jude Bellingham was phenomenal in midfield in the match against Iran on November 21, 2022. The 19-year-old scored the first goal of the game with a classic header. (Image via Twitter/@BellinghamJude)

The past weighs heavily on England. Mostly because the team, comprising players who play in probably the best and most popular leagues, hardly creates ripples at the world stage. Things have been better in the last four years, though: a World Cup semifinal in 2018, and the finals of Euro 2020, when they lost on penalties against Italy. The game saw Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford, and Jadon Sancho miss from the spot. Sancho didn’t make the plane to Qatar, but in England's opening World Cup win against Iran, Saka scored two, and Rashford one. Missed penalties partially forgotten then.

It ended 6-2 against a side which England were expected to beat, but also the kind of side they have had to work hard to shrug off in the past. In 2006, England hardly inspired in two wins and a draw in the group stage despite the likes of David Beckham, Steven Gerrard, and Frank Lampard in the side with Rio Ferdinand, Ashley Cole, and John Terry at the back. They won 1-0 against Ecuador in the last 16 and unsurprisingly crashed out in the quarters against Portugal. In 2010 in South Africa, they opened with a 1-1 draw vs USA, and then drew 0-0 against a spirited Algeria side. They ground out a 1-0 win against Slovenia and were hammered in the knockouts 4-1 by Germany. In 2018, they beat Tunisia 2-1, thanks to an injury time winner from Harry Kane.

This time, though, there was no struggle. Rather, they outplayed Iran comfortably and gave a sign of things to come. Jude Bellingham was phenomenal in midfield; the 19-year-old scoring the first goal with a classic header and dominating performance that made former England international Jermaine Jenas call him “Gerrard and Lampard rolled into one” in a conversation with the BBC. “Bellingham is a throwback, he can really do it all. He is like Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard rolled into one. It's a real bonus for Gareth Southgate to get him now in the form that he is in.” Bellingham had 100 percent success in take-ons, finished 97 percent of his 95 passes, and did not stop driving through midfield.

But there is more to come. So much more.