FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil break records in 'Samba' performance against South Korea

Amrit Ramakrishnan
Dec 06, 2022 / 11:17 AM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil eased past South Korea 4-1 in Monday's Round of 16 match in style and broke a few records on the way.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil's Neymar celebrates with his team after scoring his team's second goal against South Korea from the penalty spot.

Brazil booked a quarterfinal spot after shipping four goals past a hapless South Korean side at Stadium 974 on Monday. The contest was decided within the half-hour mark with the score reading 3-0 as Vinicius Jr., Neymar, and Richarlison all got on to the scoresheet. Midfielder Lucas Pacqueta wrapped things up in the 36th minute by making it 4-0 to Brazil, however, South Korea did pull one back in the 76th minute through a wonder strike by Paik Seung-ho. But it proved to be nothing more than just a mere consolation goal.

While Brazil danced around defenders and in celebration of its goals, the players and the team broke a few records as they put on a show for the whole world.

Everybody gets a game

When coach Tite brought off the main goalkeeper Alisson Becker for third-choice gloveman Weverton Pereira da Silva in the 80th minute, Brazil became the first nation in the history of the FIFA World Cup to use all 26 players in one edition.

Of course, Brazil was in a position to do that since the game had already been long won. However, this gesture from Tite won the hearts of many football fans.

Goals galore