Watch: Brazil, manager break into dance in stadium; slammed for 'disrespect'

When Brazil put on a masterclass against South Korea in the 4-1 win in Monday's Round-of-16 clash, the team won the hearts of football fans who declared "Beautiful football is back". The rainbow flicks, the intricate footwork, the clever passes, and the clinical finishing; Brazil displayed it all against the Koreans at Stadium 974. But a small minority of commentators did not like one particular aspect of Brazil's game, for which the team is famous for.

A few football pundits covering the FIFA World Cup 2022 didn't seem to like Brazil's celebration of their carnival of football. Not only did the South Americans clinically take their chances to race to a 4-0 lead before half-time, but also celebrated their goals by breaking into a jig. Even coach Tite joined in on the fun when Richarlison made it 3-0 in the 29th minute, as the players surrounded the coach and shook a leg.

This did not go down too well with Roy Keane, who is part of British broadcaster ITV's coverage of the World Cup. During the half-time show with the score reading 4-0 to Brazil, the former Ireland and Manchester United captain said: "I can’t believe what I’m watching really.

"I’ve never seen so much dancing - it’s like watching Strictly! (a UK dance reality show) Can’t believe what I’m watching, I really can’t.

"I don’t like this," he added. "[There is] a point about culture, I get that, but I think it’s disrespecting the opposition.

"It’s four and they’re doing it every time. I don’t mind the first kind of little jig - whatever they’re doing - but they’re still doing it after that, and then the manager [Tite] getting involved with it. I’m not happy with it, I don’t think it’s very good at all."

Former German and Liverpool footballer Dietmar Hamann echoed Keane's thoughts by stating: "They won't be dancing in two weeks' time." Fans love it However, football fans on social media disagreed with the duo and celebrated Brazil's celebration of its goals. Many users took to Twitter to defend Brazil's goal celebrations, pointing out that it has always been part of the country's culture to celebrate life in general. And there was a lot to celebrate as Brazil laid down the gauntlet for the rest of the competition with a complete performance on Monday. The South Americans had started the tournament slowly, and even lost Neymar for the final two group games through injury, but seemed to have peaked at the right time. The attack was at its fluid best against South Korea, and with Neymar back to full fitness, don't be surprised to see Brazil dance all the way to its sixth FIFA World Cup.

Amrit Ramakrishnan

READ MORE