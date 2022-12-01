 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsSports

FIFA World Cup 2022: Australia do the unthinkable but Senegal lead World Cup stories so far

Pulasta Dhar
Dec 01, 2022 / 06:49 PM IST

While Australia stunned Denmark to reach 2022 World Cup knockout stages, Senegal became the only African side to make it to the last 16.

The Senegal team paid tribute to the late Papa Bouba Diop, who scored three goals including the winner against France in 2002, with a World Cup defining victory on his death anniversary, 29 November. After their unlikely advance into the last 16, Senegal are the only African side to make it to the World Cup knockouts. (Photo: Twitter)

When Aliou Cissé’s Senegal bundled over each other in their brilliant white kits at the end of their last group stage game against Ecuador at the FIFA World Cup 2022, it was confirmation already that this competition will be remembered for a while, not just for what is happening off the pitch, but also for what has happened so far on it. Australia became the first Asian nation to seal their knockout spot with a remarkable win against Denmark, qualifying from a group no one thought they would get out of.

Their head coach Cissé’s story — that he was captain of the side when they last made it to the knockouts (in 2002) — was also a moment to remember a hero of the past. The team paid tribute to the late Papa Bouba Diop, who scored three goals including the winner against France in 2002, with a World Cup defining victory on his death anniversary (29 November). A true lion never dies — said a banner they held up with Diop’s picture on it.

Their captain Kalidou Koulibaly wore a special armband with Diop’s number 19 on it, and spoke like the captain of a side which stands united unlike any other in their efforts. “We knew we wanted to play in his honour, this wasn't something we were going to let slip. We wanted to pay homage to him, he made me dream when I was a boy. We wanted to commemorate the great player he was. He's a legend of Senegalese football,” he said.

The 20 years in between have seen their ups and downs: Senegal failed to qualify for three World Cups in a row, and then got knocked out of the 2018 edition thanks to Japan’s better fairplay record. But they had beaten Poland 2-1 and drew with Japan 2-2 before losing to Colombia. Apart from Cameroon in 1990 and Ghana in 2010, Senegal are the only African side to make it to the World Cup knockouts. The other two countries might still be able to join the Lions of Teranga, and there is still a chance for Morocco to make it. Up next for Senegal are England, who will need every ounce of creativity to break past the clutches of Senegal’s resilient middle of the park, made of Edouard Mendy and Koulibaly, Abdou Diallo, Nempalys Mendy, and Idrissa Gueye. Up front are the blistering and technical Ismaila Sarr and Boulaye Dia.

While Senegal were confident of a good campaign even without injured star player Sadio Mane, there was not much expectation in Australia for a miracle. But images of celebrations in Australia, with streets spilling over with supporters, have clogged social media after their unlikely advance into the last 16.

“When you saw France and Denmark in the group, we thought the best we could hope for was four points if we beat Tunisia. So, to get six has exceeded everyone’s expectations. The team has gone into this with an underdog mentality and they have a very motivational coach who will make sure this is something special,” said former international Erik Paartalu, who has also won the Indian Super League (ISL) with Bengaluru FC in 2019.