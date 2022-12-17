 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Can Indian football learn anything at all from the FIFA World Cup?

Sundeep Khanna
Dec 17, 2022 / 06:09 PM IST

India has a 100-year history of football, and some of the oldest competitions in the sport. What else will it take for India to send a team to the football World Cup?

Indian football needs some grassroots changes, like developing and popularizing its own style of play, to send a team to the World Cup. (Illustration by Suneesh K)

Another World Cup has come and (almost) gone with nights spent watching some exhilarating football and admiring how countries like Morocco, with barely any resources, can go head-to-head with the best in the world.

But above all, it has been another bout of wondering why India, a country with a 100-year history of the game, some of the oldest competitions in football in the form of the Calcutta Football League (which started in 1898), and the Durand Cup which began in 1888, a legacy of finishing Asian Champions twice and fourth in the Olympics in 1956, can settle for being merely a cheerleader from afar. That’s been the fate of the Indian football fan for so many decades now that most of us actually support Brazil or Argentina as our home teams now. Entire lifetimes have passed waiting for an opportunity to cheer an Indian football team at a major global event.

A similar fate befell Indian hockey in the decades following its gold medal win at the 1980 Olympic. But in the 2021 Olympics the country regained some of its lost status as a hockey giant by winning the bronze medal. After the ignominy of the London Olympics in 2012 when the team lost each one of its six matches to finish last, it was redemption of sorts. In the intervening 10 years, changes were made, both in terms of the hockey establishment in the country and the coaching infrastructure. A new league, the Hockey India League, became the starting block for the resurgence and top international coaches along with an emphasis on the junior squad soon started paying off.

But it took some serious introspection, the involvement of those who loved the game more than the power that came with occupying positions, and players committed to continuous improvement and intoxicated by the idea of rubbing shoulders with the best in the world. Success fed on itself and by qualifying for the big events, the players were soon getting regular opportunities to play with the top teams.

It’s the oldest formula in the world - play, play and more play. But it isn’t enough to play with each other in the league that’s now at the apex of Indian football. The more games a player plays for and against footballers better than himself, the more he hones his skills.

In the last 10 years, India has, on an average, played 12 international matches in every calendar year except for 2020 when it didn’t play a single game due to Covid restrictions. By contrast Morocco, which has created the biggest splash of the current World Cup, played 18 games in 2021 and 14 this year before the tournament started. Most of them were highly competitive games against higher ranked teams.