Boxing and Qatar are examples of why politics, administration and sport do not mix easily

Arun Janardhan
Dec 10, 2022 / 10:28 AM IST

An ongoing disagreement between the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Boxing Association (IBA) could have detrimental consequences for India and boxers in general.

Boxing is not included in the initial list for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics pending the reforms that the IOC wants in the IBA. (Representational image: Johann Walter via Unsplash)

The FIFA World Cup in Qatar, being played under constant reminders of the country’s human rights records, is just one of several instances where sport, administration and politics mix without great results.

Another example of a bad mix is an ongoing disagreement between the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Boxing Association (IBA) that could have detrimental consequences for India and boxers in general. The IOC is critical of boxing’s governing body, which has been tainted with charges of corruption, debts, and has a Russian Umar Kremlev as its leader since 2020. The IOC also finds IBA’s association with sponsor Gazprom, the Russian gas company, troubling besides Kremlev’s connections with Russian President Vladimir Putin, also in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

News agency Reuters reports about the IBA-commissioned independent investigation that was led by Canadian law professor Richard McLaren which exposed bout manipulation at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games. Prior to that, a McLaren-led investigation had exposed widespread, state-sponsored doping in Russian sport that led to the country being banned from all international athletics competitions, including the 2016 Olympics, the Reuters report adds.

The football World Cup’s success—or the lack of it—would merit a discussion at the end of the event on 18 December. For the kind of surprising match results it threw up in the group stages of the tournament, Qatar has made for an unpredictable event that’s worked well for Asian teams. But at no point does the conversation around football veer too far from the country’s human rights records, stories of workers dying on stadium sites, the nation’s intolerance over same sex relationships, banning of alcohol near stadiums among others.

But boxing’s troubles have a more direct impact on India. While boxing remains one of the marquee disciplines in the whole gamut of the Olympic Games’ offerings, the conflict between IOC and IBA can cause damage.

The IBA was not involved in the 2020 (pushed to 2021) Tokyo Olympics and boxing is not included in the initial list for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics pending the reforms that the IOC wants in the IBA. Qualifying for the next Games in Paris 2024 is being organised by the IOC, but the Olympic Council seems less inclined to continue doing that beyond Paris, which explains the lack of interest for including the sport in 2028. If going forward the IOC decides to punish the IBA or ostracise it, the impact would be borne by boxers.