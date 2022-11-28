 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Biggest FIFA World Cup upset in history? The miracle of Bern

Abhishek Mukherjee
Nov 28, 2022 / 09:08 AM IST

West Germany won 3-2 to become the third team to win the FIFA World Cup. The Germans, ravaged by the second World War, looked at the triumph as a moment of uninhibited national pride.

The Golden Team in 1953. Front row: Mihály Lantos, Ferenc Puskás, Gyula Grosics; Back row: Gyula Lóránt, Jenő Buzánszky, Nándor Hidegkuti, Sándor Kocsis, József Zakariás, Zoltán Czibor, József Bozsik, László Budai. (Photo by Tibor Erky-Nagy via Wikimedia Commons 3.0)

Were the Mighty Magyars – the Hungarians of the early 1950s – the greatest football team of all time? The World Football Elo Ratings certainly agree. Hungary’s Elo rating of 2230, on 30 June 1954, remains the highest in the history of international football. Barring Germany (2223 in 2014) and England (2216 in 1912), no other side has broken even the 2200-barrier.

The Hungarians won the 1952 Olympic Games, the 1953 Central European International Cup. Between 1950 and 1956, they played 69 matches. Of these, they won 58, drew 10, and lost only one. This column is about the one defeat they suffered, in the 1954 FIFA World Cup final. As the numbers suggest, it was no less than a miracle.

The Golden Team

What made the team special? In Gusztáv Sebes, the Hungarian deputy Minister of Sports, they had a visionary manager who understood the importance of a proper fitness regime and training camps that replicated match situations; implemented strategic changes that helped the team switch seamlessly between attack and defence; and encouraged ‘total football’ before the Netherlands made it a phenomenon in the 1970s.

Of course, there were the superstars. ‘Golden Head’ Sándor Kocsis was among the deadliest when the ball was in the air, and finished with more goals than matches. Centre-forward Nándor Hidegkuti lay deep, a position key to Sebes’ innovative tactics: he acted as the feeder for the strikers, but could be devastating when he chose to invade.